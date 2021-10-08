Cool and damp pattern into Saturday with snow next week

Today's Forecast: Highs will stay in the 50s with scattered showers through the day. The heaviest rain is expected toward the afternoon and evening with light rain overnight and early Saturday before we see clearing skies for Saturday afternoon. Winds are expected to pick up on Friday night to Saturday with windspeeds between 10-20 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 61; Low: 41. Spotty showers will continue with light to moderate rain expected for Friday afternoon and early Saturday.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 33. Cool and light showers stick around for the afternoon and evening with skies slowly clearing early on Saturday. Lows will fall quickly overnight as our skies clear with cool highs in the middle 50s expected for Saturday.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 41 Light showers are expected with an occasional heavy shower possible for the early evening. Rain will taper tonight with a light rain likely early Saturday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 51; Low: 34. Chilly and wet for your Friday with the chance of light snow possible tonight. Rain will continue for your Saturday morning before clearing late in the afternoon.

BIG COOL-DOWN NEXT WEEK: The weekend will see showers early for southwest Montana on Saturday. Sunday will be primarily dry with heavier rain and snow moving in late Sunday night into Monday. Colder arctic air will be in place by Monday leaving highs in the 30s and 40s with snow or a rain/snow mix expected for the valleys and heavier snow in the mountains.