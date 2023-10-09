Cool and wet weather begins to impact SW Montana Tuesday

BOZEMAN – A new pattern change begins Tuesday. The wonderful summerlike weather that started last Friday and continued today is the direct influence of a strong High-pressure ridge.

This ridge will begin to break down Tuesday and a deep trough of Low-pressure will develop over the entire region through Thursday. This will bring back a colder weather pattern along with scattered valley rain and higher mountain snow.

On Tuesday, the showers will be very disorganized with spotty to scattered mostly rain showers. By Wednesday the cooler air digs more deeply into the state and now we could see valley rain and higher mountain snow. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the best time for mountain snow accumulations especially above 7,000’.

This trough pattern will begin to exit the region by Friday and a slow warming trend will begin then with near normal temperatures by the weekend.