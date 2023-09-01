Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool and wet weather pattern for Labor Day Weekend

SEP1SATRAD.png
Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 15:25:21-04

BOZEMAN – A cool and wet weather pattern is coming for Labor Day. The good news is the start to the long holiday weekend is looking good on Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal Saturday but will begin to fall rapidly by Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will pass through Sunday afternoon and trigger scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong and locally heavy rain is possible along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A slower moving upper-level Low will spin on Sunday evening and produce cool and wet weather Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, Labor Day is looking very chilly with a good chance for rain showers over SW Montana.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!