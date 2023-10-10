Cool and wet weather returns for a few days

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm system will roll in from the West tonight and linger through Thursday afternoon.

This will produce a pattern change with cooler than normal temperatures, valley rain, and higher mountain snow.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place from Midnight Tuesday to 6 am Thursday above 7,000’. Snow accumulations between 4”-8” are possible for the Madison, Gallatin, Centennial, and Tobacco Root ranges.

Most mountain ranges in SW Montana should see some higher elevated snowfall out of this storm over the next couple of days.

An area of Low-pressure will intensify over SC Montana and Northern Wyoming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will produce areas of moderate to heavy rainfall from Bozeman to Billings and could impact travel conditions Thursday morning.