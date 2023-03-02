Cool pattern continues through next week

BOZEMAN – A progressive weather pattern with one storm after another will continue to impact much of the western half of the country through next week.

The next Pacific cold front is pushing into eastern Washington Thursday afternoon producing increasing clouds, mountain snow, and high winds across central Montana.

This cold front will pass through the state tonight and push temperatures down Friday into the weekend. In fact, temperatures are likely to remain below to well below normal through next week.

A pair of Pacific storms will develop along the west coast this weekend. These storms will push some disorganized precipitation bands through Montana Sunday into Monday.