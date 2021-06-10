Cool rain and wind with frost in parts of southwest Montana tonight

Today's Forecast:Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the afternoon in southwest Montana for your Thursday as a cold front brings us chilly air, rain, and gusty wind between 25-35 mph out of the north by the end of the day. Highs will vary across the region from the 60s to 70s, but as our cold front slices through the area, you should expect an abrupt drop in temperatures with scattered rain and mountain snow. Models indicate from 0.20” to over 0.50” by the evening before skies clear and temperatures fall to the 30s. There is a chance for FROST in a few areas tonight, so take some time to cover your outdoor plants that could be vulnerable.

BOZEMAN: High: 70; Low: 35. Gusty wind and cooler temperatures by the afternoon as a cold front brings scattered rain showers to the area through the early evening. Lows are not expected to be below freezing this evening, but a few remote areas could experience a light frost by Friday morning.

BUTTE: High: 66; Low: 31. Don’t let the high temperature fool you. Temperatures will fall rapidly through the afternoon with scattered rain and a gusty north wind.

DILLON: High: 67; Low: 31. A few scattered rain showers and a stout north wind should be expected as our highs fall quickly through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 61; Low: 32. Partly cloudy and breezy. There is a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon or early evening before skies clear tonight and allow lows to fall near freezing or below.

