Cool showers to start the week

Today's Forecast: Cool showers will persist across the region for your Monday with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Mostly cloudy skies will keep the morning temperatures warmer than average and the afternoon highs cooler or near average for this time of year. Look for pockets of rain to move through the region with mountain snow expected for the evening and overnight hours. Winds will out of the southeast between 10-20 mph for most of the day

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 34. The warmest part of the day will be in the morning with scattered light rain showers persistent throughout the afternoon and evening. Look for mostly cloudy conditions with winds out of the southeast between 10-20 mph. Scattered rain showers are possible for the afternoon with a mix of rain and snow possible for the evening.

BUTTE: High: 51; Low: 28. Spotty rain showers are expected today with light rain into the evening. There is a slight chance for a passing shower tonight that could include a little snow mixing in.

DILLON: High: 53; Low: 31 Pockets of rain are likely for the day with winds out of the south between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 45; Low: 27. Cool showers will continue for your Monday with light snow possible tonight as temperatures drop below freezing with light accumulation possible through Tuesday morning.