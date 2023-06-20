Cool showers to wrap up spring in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures remain chilly across the area today. Spotty rain showers are expected to develop during the late afternoon and linger through the evening. A few light mountain snow showers are possible tonight as temperatures fall back to the near freezing in several areas west of the divide. Look for most areas in southwest Montana to see overnight lows in the 30s with a few communities west of the divide to drop to near freezing tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 37. Highs will stay cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s today. There is a slight chance of a passing shower late in the day.

BUTTE: High: 54; Low: 33. Cold temperatures for the last day of spring. Chilly rain is expected for the afternoon and early evening with some mountain snow possible for the early evening. Overnight lows will fall to near freezing overnight with a light northwest wind between 5-15 mph.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 34. Cool afternoon is expected with a slight chance of rain for the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 54; Low: 29 Cool rain showers are expected for the day with both morning and evening showers likely.