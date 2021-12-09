Cool sunshine to dominate your Thursday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Cool sunshine will be the mainstay for southwest Montana for your Thursday. Winds will be relatively light for the region for the afternoon and evening as our daytime highs stay at or slightly below average. Lows will fall back to the teens.

BOZEMAN: High: 30; Low: 14. Look for mostly sunny skies and light winds for the afternoon. A few clouds will build back in for the late evening which could bring a light dusting of snow by early Friday morning before skies begin to clear again.

BUTTE: High: 29; Low: 12. Mainly sunny with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph late in the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 30; Low: 12 A slight breeze will pick up for the afternoon as temperatures warm up to near 30° for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 25; Low: 3. A few flurries are possible early before skies begin to clear.