Cool temperatures and a few more showers this week

BOZEMAN – This is the perfect weather pattern for early May cool with scattered showers. Keep in mind that May is typically one of the wettest months of the year and most lower valleys should see 1.5” to 3.5” of moisture this month.

In fact, it’s critical to have a cool and wet May and June which is known as the “rainy season”. The combination of a healthy mountain snowpack and a cool wet May and June should provide adequate water needs for the hotter and dryer summer months ahead.

If we fall short to way short on precipitation over the next 60 days will likely accelerate a return of drought conditions and a bad fire year.

Scattered showers are likely Tuesday into Wednesday with a better chance of valley rain and mountain snow Thursday into Friday with a warming trend by the weekend.