Cool this week for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled pattern will persist this week for Montana. Temperatures should remain slightly cooler than normal and there will be a few weak disturbances passing through producing areas of light snow.

Mountains will have a higher probability of minor snow accumulations this week but by the weekend another system could produce valley and mountain snow.

A weak disturbance will arrive Thursday morning and again a little rain or snow will clip SW Montana.

Looking down the road into next week temperatures are expected to rise above normal and some of us could see the lower 60s by the middle of next week.