Cool wet weather sticking around through Friday night

BOZEMAN – A slow moving Low-pressure system with numerous wrap around bands of moisture will continue to produce scattered off and on areas of valley rain and higher mountain snow over SW Montana through Friday night.

Snow is likely to accumulate above 6,000’ along the Continental Divide and the higher peaks in the Absaroka Beartooth range could see up to a foot of snow.

The wrap around effect of the moisture will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain followed by dry spells. There is still a very good chance that most valleys (not all) could see over a half an inch of rain out of this storm.

This storm will exit western Montana by early Saturday morning and a slow warming and drying trend will develop this weekend with above normal temperatures by early next week.

