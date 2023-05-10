Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool with a few showers through Friday

Warming trend begins this weekend
MAY10RAINCAST.png
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 15:16:18-04

Bozeman – A deep trough is sitting over the Northern and Central Rockies producing cool temperatures and a few showers.

A Low-pressure system will develop in this trough and push up into North and South Dakota and clip the far eastern counties of Montana Friday into Saturday. This region could see moderate to heavy rainfall by the weekend.

For SW Montana this storm is too far to our East and will only produce a few scattered showers and a touch of high mountain snow. Forecast models show a small area of SW Montana could see some good rainfall roughly around Jefferson County Thursday morning.

A High-pressure ridge will begin to build over the region this weekend and produce a slow warming trend for Mother’s Day Weekend and well above normal temperatures by early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!