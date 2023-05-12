Cool with a few showers to start the weekend

BOZEMAN – SW Montana is currently sitting between a deep trough of Low-pressure to our east and a large ridge of High-pressure to our west.

This will continue to lock us into a cool weather pattern through Saturday with some wrap around bands of moisture moving in from the NE especially east of the divide producing a few rain showers into Saturday.

Eastern Montana and the Dakota’s will see moderate to heavy rain Saturday into Sunday with some areas possibly picking up over an inch or rainfall and in the Dakota’s several inches of rain are possible this weekend.

As this storm breaks down and moves farther east the building High-pressure will begin to develop over Montana. This should lock us into a warming trend next week with only a slight chance for some isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures could rise into the 70s and 80s next week and that is a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal.