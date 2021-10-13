Cool with clouds for Wednesday with flurries tonight

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will remain cool for the region again for your Wednesday. While we will likely see at least a window in the afternoon with sunshine, a weak cold front will move through this afternoon and bring another blanket of clouds to the region. A few isolated flurries are likely for the late afternoon and evening in the valleys with heavier snow expected in the mountains of southwest Montana overnight tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 41; Low: 26. Patchy fog and chilly for the morning with at least partial sunshine for the early afternoon. Clouds will move in this afternoon and evening. Flurries are possible tonight and early Thursday.

BUTTE: High: 37; Low: 20. Expect partly cloudy skies for the late morning and early afternoon before clouds move in for the afternoon. Light snow is possible with a trace of snow expected to accumulate by early Thursday.

DILLON: High: 36; Low: 21 Crisp with afternoon sunshine for the early afternoon before clouds roll back to the area.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 18. Cool clouds and light snow for the morning with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Light snow is possible overnight with light accumulation expected.