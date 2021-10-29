Cooler air moves in for Halloween weekend

Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few rays of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will top out near the 60° mark with a west to southwest wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. A cold front will move through southwest Montana this afternoon which will bring scattered showers and mountain snow by the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 64; Low: 36. Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon are expected before a cold front swings through the area for the evening. Winds will gust out of the southwest between 20-30 mph through the early evening. Look for damp conditions for the evening.

BUTTE: High: 61; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Spotty showers will develop for the late afternoon into the evening. Most showers will be light and persist through early Saturday morning. Winds will pick up out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

DILLON: High: 62; Low: 37 Breezy with a slight chance of a shower for the evening. Winds will be out of the west between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 48; Low: 34. Cool and cloudy for the afternoon with a breeze out of the south between 10-20 mph.