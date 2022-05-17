Cooler air with rain and snow moves in late this week

Today's Forecast: Mild and warm for your Tuesday with highs near 70°. Look for mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with a few clouds for the evening. Winds will remain light for most of the area for today with gusty winds picking up Wednesday and Thursday.

BOZEMAN: High: 70; Low: 39. Mild and mostly sunny with a light northerly wind for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 66; Low: 37. Mostly sunny and comfortable for the afternoon and evening. Expect clear skies and light wind.

DILLON: High: 70; Low: 39. Mild and sunny for the afternoon with light winds out of the west no northwest.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 61; Low: 29. Sunny and mild with light wind expected.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

RAIN AND SNOW EXPECTED FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A Pacific front will move in late Wednesday and bring scattered rain and snow showers as well as gusty winds. High Wind Watches are already in place along the Rocky Mountain front as winds are expected to be between 30-60 mph. Mountains across western and southwestern Montana are expected to pick up another round of wet and slushy snow with scattered valley rain.

Highs will stay in the 40s for most of the region. There is a chance of minor snow accumulations by early Friday morning leaving slushy or wet travel conditions.