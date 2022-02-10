Cooler Friday with a few snow showers

BOZEMAN – A mild Thursday across the state today but a cooler Friday is in your forecast. A cold front will briefly push in from the NE and could trigger a few light snow showers by Friday morning especially along and east of the divide.

Mountain passes could see light snow to several inches which is enough snow to produce some icy road conditions for your Friday morning commute. Lower valleys could see some light snow but travel hazards are not expected to develop but you should always be prepared for that possibility tomorrow morning.

By the weekend High-pressure is rebuilding and with it a mild and dry pattern both Saturday and Sunday and that could spill over into Monday.

The next blast of snow and cold will arrive Monday night with periods of snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WARNING and a WIND ADVISORY for central Montana counties through 9 pm Thursday. The Livingston area is under a wind advisory with possible peak gusts up to or over 60 mph.