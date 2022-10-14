Cooler Saturday across Montana with a warming trend by Sunday

BOZEMAN – The weekend weather pattern starts off a little cooler Saturday with a very weak disturbance dropping through the state mostly east of the divide. A NW flow aloft is paving the way for this weak disturbance to drop through the state from NW to SE Friday night into Saturday morning.

Latest forecast models show scattered rain and higher mountain snow is possible mostly over central counties of Montana with only a slight chance for moisture from the Bridger's down through the Gallatin range.

Temperatures will be near normal Saturday with a stronger northerly flow aloft but after that temperatures will rise again to above normal levels beginning Sunday and well above normal by Monday through Wednesday of next week.