Cooler temperatures for a few days

BOZEMAN - Sunday afternoon a Pacific storm is passing through Montana with a strong surface cold front followed by an area of Low-pressure.

This storm will have a bigger moisture punch across the northern half of the state as the Low will spin across the hi-line.

kbzk

Southern Montana will get the wind and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Significant rain is not likely for the southern half of Montana with this storm.

The increased surface winds, low humidity and dry conditions has a RED FLAG WARNING in effect through Midnight Sunday across the southern half of Montana. Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities to avoid new fire starts.

kbzk

This front will produce surface wind gusts 20 to 40 mph and stronger gusts are possible in high wind prone areas locally.

The best news with this storm passing through the state today is cooler air is digging in behind the storm. Forecast highs will be cooler than normal for the first half the new work week. Temperatures are likely to jump back up into the hot 90s by the end of the week so enjoy the brief cool down while it’s here.

