Cooler temperatures with a few snow chances in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Crisp and chilly for the morning with clear skies and light wind for most of the region. Look for a southeast wind between 5-10 mph for the afternoon. A few clouds will move into the area late in the afternoon with an overcast sky expected for Tuesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 23. Crisp and cool for the morning with a slight warm-up for the afternoon as temperatures build to the low 40s with a light southeast wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 42; Low: 19. Clear and cool for the morning with temperatures slowly warming to the low 40s for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 40; Low: 21 Crisp and cool for the early afternoon with a light southeast wind.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 35; Low: 13. Cold temperatures to start the morning with a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED BY THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A couple of fronts are expected to move through the area this week and bring a chance of snow to both the mountains and a few of the valleys in southwest Montana. Tuesday will bring more clouds as the first cold front moves through the region. Mountain snow showers will begin late in the afternoon on Tuesday with a trace of snow likely for a few area valleys overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.