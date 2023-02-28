Cooler than normal sticking around through next week

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue to develop across most of the western half of the country through the rest of the week.

A Low-pressure system over Oregon will track to the SE heading into Utah and New Mexico over the next few days. For the most part, this storm will stay to our South, but it could bring some minor mountain snow accumulations especially along the Montana – Idaho state line tonight into Wednesday.

This trough pattern will also continue to produce cooler than normal temperatures through the next 10 days.

Another weak and disorganized Pacific system will sweep across Montana Thursday into Friday producing gusty winds and mountain snow.