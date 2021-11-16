Cooler than normal temperatures through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A high wind event continues for Montana mostly east of the divide Tuesday afternoon.

Peak wind gusts across SW Montana Monday night into Tuesday morning varied from 60 to 80 mph for lower elevations.

The National Weather Service continues HIGH WIND WARNINGS for central and eastern counties of Montana through midnight tonight. Peak wind gusts could reach or exceed 60 mph.

Temperatures are colder behind the front today and that trend will continue into Wednesday. A chilly NW flow aloft will keep temperatures running cooler than normal for Wednesday but slowly moderate by Thursday and back to normal or slightly above normal by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.