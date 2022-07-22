Cooler this weekend

BOZEMAN – A slight cooldown is in store for Montana this weekend into early next as a very shallow upper-level trough digs into the region. This could produce a few isolated thunderstorms, mostly on Sunday east of the divide and more so north of Bozeman up into Lewistown.

Forecast highs will stay in the very comfortable 80s this weekend into early next week.

The updated fire report from the Moose Fire north of Salmon, ID has the estimated acres burned around 24,000. This fire will continue to be the primary contributor to wildfire smoke this weekend but with a NW flow aloft pushing into the region it appears most of the smoke from this fire will move into southern Beaverhead County and into Eastern Idaho.

Friday afternoon a RED FLAG WARNING up through 9 pm for the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest areas with relative humidity between 5%-15% and surface wind gusts 20 to 40 mph will bring critical fire conditions.

Human caused fires are the primary concern under Red Flag Warning conditions so please use common sense and be extremely careful with all outdoor activities Friday.