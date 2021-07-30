Cooler weather moves in next week

Weekend Forecast:Temperatures will cool slightly this weekend with a few isolated showers possible for both Friday and Saturday, but those chances are slim. Highs are expected to stay in the middle and upper 80s with lows staying in the 50s for both days. Any showers that we see are expected in the afternoons and will diminish quickly after sunset.

COOL-DOWN EXPECTED NEXT WEEK: Much cooler air is expected to move back in next week dropping daytime highs to the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also provide scattered rain showers back to the area. While this cool air mass will help drop temperatures at least through next Friday.

