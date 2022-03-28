Cooler with a few rain or snow showers Tuesday

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure is currently digging into the western U.S. and pushing moisture up into Montana from the SW. This is keeping temperatures above normal Monday with increasing showers and a few small weak thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon.

This trough will be centered over the central and northern Rockies Tuesday producing cooler temperatures, a few rain or snow showers at lower elevations and minor snow accumulations for mountains and passes by Tuesday morning.

Another similar disturbance will pass through the region on Thursday morning with a slight chance for rain or snow.

By the weekend temperatures should once again jump into the 50s and mostly dry.

Mountain snowpack is suffering across SW Montana with the recent bout of unseasonably warm weather. As of March 28th the snow/water percent of average values shows all of SW Montana is in the “slightly below normal” category.

This is a bit alarming as we typically see our seasonal peak in mid to late April and to be this far below normal will mean it will be very difficult for these values to move above normal.