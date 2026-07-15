Cooler with noon-hour showers

Today's Forecast:

We may see a slightly warmer start to the day, but our overall temperatures should be cooler with some clouds and light rain showers trying to push through for the late morning and early afternoon. Most of our rain showers are going to be light and scattered across the area with a few stray pop-up showers possible for the afternoon and early evening. Skies will clear tonight and allow for a slight cool-down tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Big Sky Country Fair 3-Day Forecast

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 57. Our best rain chances are expected to be for the late morning and early afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon before skies clear late in the day.A few pop-up showers are possible during the afternoon though we expect those to be minimal.

BUTTE: High: 81; Low: 54. Rain chances today are fairly low, but we could see a few showers during the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and a light north to northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 83; Low: 57 Our temperatures this afternoon should be fairly mild with a slight chance of mid-afternoon thunderstorms developing. Skies will clear tonight and we should expect a light west to northwest wind for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 80; Low: 47. Rain chances for today are spotty for today but we will certainly see some area showers develop during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be light overall with a west to northwest wind through the early afternoon and shifting more southerly by the evening.

STRONGER STORMS FOR THURSDAY Temperatures are a little cooler for your Wednesday, but we will see highs in the middle and upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. With more moisture moving into the area on Thursday, we are looking at a better chance for strong storms to for during the afternoon and evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Thursday Storm Potential

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a marginal risk for severe storms for Thursday centered over western Montana. The main threats will be wind, though with a few of these storms there is the possibility of 1” hail as well. These storms are most likely going to be developing during the mid-afternoon and bring us the best potential of heavy rain and gusty winds between 4 PM and 7 PM. Beware of the potential of thunderstorms and damaging wind on Thursday afternoon and evening.