Cooler with showers and thunderstorms through next week

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue through early next week. Monsoonal moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to SW Montana for the next 3 to 5 days.

Eastern Idaho, Northern Wyoming, and SE Montana could see slower moving storms and there is a higher probability for moderate to heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service continues to a FLOOD WATCH for the areas mentioned above and some forecast models have 1”-4” of rainfall possible. This could lead to areas of flash flooding.

Although the heavy rainfall is not expected over SW Montana we will see periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms over the next 3 to 5 days.

Temperatures will be nice and cool for this time of year as well and forecast highs will be running 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal with near normal morning lows.