Cooler with some showers and thunderstorms

BOZEMAN – Good news in the forecast through next week. Cooler temperatures with some scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms and a little higher mountain snow by next Tuesday.

We should see several rounds of off and on showers and possible late day thunderstorms over SW Montana beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through the weekend into early next week. It will not be raining all the time, this will be a pattern with scattered showers at times.

Unfortunately, wildfire smoke is still likely to keep our skies hazy with fluctuating air quality ratings. At times the smoke could be very thick and at times it may seem to dissipate but at lest for the rest of this week smoke is likely to continue across SW Montana.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in place for western and SW counties of Montana, central Idaho, and northern Wyoming until further notice. This means air quality can be a health hazard so please try and limit your exposure.