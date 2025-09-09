Cooling with some moisture by the end of the week

BOZEMAN – A slow moving upper-level trough is developing over the Pacific NW and should slowly migrate to the east over the next few days.

A SW flow aloft ahead of this system will continue to produce thick wildfire smoke at times through Wednesday afternoon.

As the trough begins to push over Montana, look for slightly improved air quality by Thursday and hopefully through the weekend.

This slow-moving system will bring some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to SW Montana with the higher probability of active weather Thursday through Saturday. Unfortunately, this storm will only produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, and I don't think we will see widespread moisture out of this storm.

Temperatures will be cooling into the 60s for highs and a mix of 30s to lower 40s for lows by the end of the week.

