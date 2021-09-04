Watch
Critical fire weather conditions Sunday and Monday for SW Montana

Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 04, 2021
BOZEMAN – Special STORMTracker forecast on your Saturday will focus on critical fire weather conditions for Sunday and Labor Day.

Flow aloft is now out of the west to southwest and this will create two weather hazards. First will come above normal temperatures Sunday through Wednesday with forecast highs above normal in the 80s, second is increasing surface wind gusts Sunday and Monday.

Another issue will be thick wildfire smoke moving back into SW Montana. Most of the smoke is coming from out of state but there are local fires still burning and contributing to increased surface smoke.

Air quality conditions will likely worsen Sunday through Monday over SW Montana and could become unhealthy at times with prolonged outdoor exposure.

The combination of hot, dry, and windy weather conditions will produce higher fire danger Sunday and Monday. There is a “Red Flag Warning” up for SW Montana Sunday from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Under red flag warning conditions new fire starts are possible and human caused fires are the main concern. Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities Sunday and Monday to avoid accidental new fire starts. Late afternoons with increased surface wind gusts over 30 mph small fires can grow quickly and become out of control.

