Critical fire weather Thursday

BOZEMAN – The weather pattern will begin to get a little crazy starting Thursday. A major pattern change is still on track to begin Friday night and last through the weekend into early next week.

Before the storms arrive, wind gusts will be increasing Thursday afternoon and could produce higher fire danger across central and eastern Montana including the Custer-Gallatin National Forest areas.

For that reason, a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from 11 am to 9 pm Thursday. This means new fires starts are possible and human caused fires are the greatest concern with above normal temperatures, gusty surface winds, and low humidity.

Valley rain and mountain snow will impact SW Montana, and most of the state, beginning Friday night. Snow levels will fall down to around 6,000’ Friday night and could eventually fall all the way down to the valley floor by Sunday morning.

Wintry travel impacts are likely for mountain passes with low visibility, wet roads, and slush covered to icy at times.

Early snowfall estimates have 2”-6” for mountain passes by early Saturday morning and it will continue all day Saturday into Sunday.