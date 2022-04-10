Dangerous winter storm to bring heavy snow and strong wind to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – DANGEROUS STORM ALERT! A powerful Spring snowstorm is on track to have a major impact over Southern Montana, Eastern Montana and up into the Dakotas Monday through Wednesday.

Cold air from the North is digging into Montana Sunday afternoon and a powerful Pacific storm will begin to lift wrap around snow bands through SW Montana beginning Monday afternoon. This means snow will be heavy at times, wind will create blizzard like travel conditions, slushy roads could flash freeze.

kbzk

The storm will impact SW Montana Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening with lingering snow bands into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold this week and morning lows could fall to around zero or slightly below zero mid-week.

The weather pattern will remain chilly with more scattered snow by the end of the week and possibly into Easter weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for SW Montana Monday 6pm to Wednesday 6am.

Heavy wet snow at all levels: Valleys could see 5”-10” or more. Mountains and passes 10”-20” or more.

Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible creating considerable blowing snow, low visibility and drifting. Cold to very cold wind chills.

Travel not recommended Monday night through Wednesday morning.

This storm will also be an extreme hazard to young livestock.

kbzk

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WATCH for far eastern Montana Tuesday morning through Wednesday night. This watch will likely get upgraded to either a winter storm warning or possibly a blizzard warning.

Snow 8”-14” is possible and wind gusts over 45 mph. Considerable blowing and drifting snow is possible creating dangerous travel conditions on I-94 through eastern Montana into North Dakota.

kbzk

The National Weather Service issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for west central and northwestern Montana counties from 4 pm Monday to 9 am Tuesday.

Strong NE wind 20 to 50 mph and gusts to 65 mph are possible. This could create power-outages and considerable areas of blowing snow.

kbzk

The latest weather forecast models show significant valley snow is possible for SW Montana Monday through Wednesday. Some of you could see 8”-12” of snow. Prepare now for a significant winterlike storm and possible power outages.