Difficult wintry travel conditions will return Thursday

Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 13, 2024
BOZEMAN – Another great snowstorm will bring moderate to heavy snow over most mountain ranges Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Valleys could see accumulating snow as well, especially on Thursday. Plan on wintry travel impacts across the entire region Wednesday night through Friday morning.

There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches up Wednesday through Friday morning with the greatest impacts near West Yellowstone and Yellowstone National Park.

Temperatures will be trending colder with this snowstorm but a rapid jump in overall temperatures will return this weekend into early next week.

