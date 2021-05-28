Drought conditions hold with a warm dry stretch expected

Today's Forecast:Temperatures will fall slightly by Friday as a cold front draws some slightly cooler air back into the region. There is an isolated chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms on Friday as winds pick up out of the northwest by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 50s to mid-60s for Friday afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 65; Low: 34. Clouds roll in through the morning with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a breezy northwest wind for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 29. Cloudy start with a slight morning chance of a passing shower. Gusty winds are expected by the afternoon out of the northwest with clearing skies for the evening.

DILLON: High: 64; Low: 32. Mainly dry and sunny with temperatures slightly cooler. Westerly winds will stay between 10-20 mph during the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 63; Low: 25. Mild but breezy for the afternoon as a cold front slice through the area late in the afternoon. Rain chances are minimal, but we could see an isolated chance of a shower during the late afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

LATEST DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE: Drought conditions are holding overall across Montana. We did see abnormally dry conditions shrink by a couple of percentage points, but we are still dealing with significant drought conditions in northeast Montana and we won’t see much relief in the coming days. Highs late next week will top out in the low 80s by Thursday with minimal rain chances expected between now and then.

