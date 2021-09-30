Dry weather continues for SW Montana

Today's Forecast:Cloudless skies continue with milder temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with light wind between 5-10 mph. We will see a few clouds overnight as a weak cold front moves into the region. While there are a few isolated chances for showers by Friday afternoon, most of the region will stay dry.

BOZEMAN: High: 67; Low: 36. Bright sunshine and a light wind with temperatures near average for this point in the year.

BUTTE: High: 67; Low: 30. Clear and bright with quiet conditions for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 66; Low: 32 Sunny and mild for the afternoon with light wind out of the west to southwest for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 61; Low: 17. After a cold morning we will see temperatures climb back to the low 60s by the afternoon with another chilly evening ahead.

