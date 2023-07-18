Extreme heat and smoke will return soon

BOZEMAN – A quieter weather pattern and mostly dry. The cold front that passed through Montana Monday afternoon is well downstream heading toward the Great Lakes but the area of Low-pressure is spinning more slowly through southern Canada.

This is helping cool temperatures slightly today, but another round of extreme heat is coming by the end of the week and especially by the weekend.

Forecast highs will rise well above normal and could reach the lower to upper 90s beginning Friday through early next week.

A hot and dry weather pattern will bring increased fire danger to Montana so please use common sense when working and recreating outdoors.

Drink plenty of water, try to take short breaks and seek out air-conditioned areas if you can.