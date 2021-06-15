Watch
Weather

Actions

Extreme heat and wind ahead of a cold front

items.[0].videoTitle
JUNE15JET.png
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 15:22:19-04

BOZEMAN – Hottest temperatures so far this year are impacting Montana with numerous reports of upper 90s to low 100s Monday and again Tuesday afternoon. Record highs were reported across SW Montana Monday, and we are looking at numerous records to fall again today.

JUNE15RECORDHIGHSMONDAY.png

A mostly dry cold front is beginning to push into far Western Montana Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of the front it’s hot, dry, and very windy especially East of the divide. The triple threat of unseasonably hot temperatures, wind gusts greater than 30 mph, and relative humidity values below 20% has a RED FLAG WARNING up through midnight. This means human caused fires are high and everyone needs to be extremely careful with outdoor activities.

JUNE15REDFLAGWARNING.png

Temperatures will begin to cool behind the front as early as Wednesday. Some areas could see a 20° to 30° temperature drop tomorrow. Unfortunately, there is no moisture with the front and cooler air.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!