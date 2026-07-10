Extreme Heat For The Weekend

Today's Forecast:

Heat begins to build into the area today as highs reach the upper 80s & 90s in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a south to southwest wind between 5-10 mph as a ridge of warm weather builds across the area today. With this much heat moving into the region we will see slight instability in the atmosphere. That means that if we WERE to see a shower develop, it would likely pop up in the mountains during the late afternoon, and we would primarily see that in southern Gallatin and Madison counties. These chances are slim, but possible and would not likely have a severe weather threat.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated shower chance in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties

BOZEMAN: High: 87; Low: 61. It will warm up in a hurry today with daytime highs pushing the 90s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light and out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. A few afternoon clouds are likely as we see the potential of a few showers in southern parts of Gallatin County toward evening.

BUTTE: High: 88; Low: 55. It will turn hot and will be dry for the afternoon with highs pushing to near 90°. Look for a light southwest wind under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be relatively warm compared to our average. Rain chances will be relatively slim today.

DILLON: High: 88; Low: 55. Expect hot and dry conditions for the afternoon with a westerly wind between 5-10 mph. Rain chances are low for the next couple of days and cloud cover will be limited which means we do not see any natural relief from the heat.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 83; Low: 45. Generally sunny skies and warm conditions are expected for today with a very slim chance to pick up a pop-up shower or thunderstorm by the early evening. Don’t cancel plans as the chances are fairly slim, but just be prepared for a spotty shower by the evening.

DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND:

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather No relief for the heat this weekend

Over half the state is dealing with some sort of heat-related advisory or warning as we see oppressive heat move into the area. With temperatures expected to range from 95° to 110° across the state, we should approach the weekend with caution. Plan to limit outdoor exposure when possible, with a plan on how to stay cool and hydrated.

With a large number of households in Montana that don’t have air conditioning, it can be difficult to escape the heat. Take the opportunity to check on the elderly or ailing as well as children during this hot spell. If you do not have air conditioning to stay cool, it is extremely important to drink plenty of water and to have a fan to promote the body’s natural cooling system, which of course is sweating.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Pay attention to the signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke this weekend and realize that heat exhaustion can quickly turn to heat stroke and you should treat symptoms immediately.Most notably, if you stop sweating, notice dry skin, feel faint or see a rapid increase in heart rate you should seek medical help immediately.