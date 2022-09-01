Extreme heat in the forecast this weekend

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is passing through Montana Thursday with no precipitation over southern counties. Temperatures are only slightly cooler and gusty winds with this system passing through the state.

Heat is building over Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho today and this heat will be drifting into Montana this weekend. In fact, all-time record high temperatures are possible for the month of September across SW Montana this weekend.

Forecast highs Saturday and Sunday could reach the mid to upper 90s and there could be several low 100s in the lower valleys. That means highs will be running 20 degrees or higher above normal.

Extreme heat, low humidity, and gusty winds in the afternoon will produce extreme fire danger conditions, especially Saturday. Please be extremely careful with all outdoor activities this weekend to avoid human caused fires.

Extreme heat is also a health hazard. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be deadly. Take it easy in the late afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, seek shade, find air-conditioned areas, dress in light colored clothing and do not overexert yourself.

Under a dominating area of High-pressure air stagnation is possible and with sinking stable air wildfire smoke will become thick at times and very noticeable. If you are sensitive to wildfire smoke be advised conditions are likely to worsen.

Lastly, the updated drought monitor for Montana shows moderate drought conditions are expanding across most of SW Montana. This is a sign of worsening drought conditions and with the extreme heat through the middle of next week look for drought conditions to continue to worsen.