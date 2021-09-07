Watch
Extreme heat, terrible air quality, and high fire danger Wednesday

Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 15:27:10-04

BOZEMAN – Thick wildfire smoke continues to be the biggest weather impact over SW Montana today. In fact, the air quality ratings have been steadily getting worse this afternoon and most reporting stations are in the unhealthy range.

There is an AIR QUALITY ALERT up for SW Montana until further notice. This means air quality can have health related impacts and you should try to limit your exposure as much as possible, especially if you have underlying health issues.

Thick wildfire smoke will continue to impact SW Montana for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will be hot, dry and windy. This triple threat has a RED FLAG WARNING up for SW Montana, especially the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest areas. Use extreme caution with all outdoor activities Wednesday from 1 pm to 8 pm to avoid accidental new fire starts.

Forecast highs Wednesday will be well above normal and could threaten record highs for September 8th. The upper 80s to mid 90s are in the forecast for most of western and SW Montana counties. Try and take it easy during the hot afternoon hours tomorrow to avoid heat related health issues.

