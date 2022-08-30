Extreme heat this weekend

BOZEMAN – Hot and dry weather will persist over much of the western U.S. through next week. Some of the hottest temperatures will arrive this weekend with lower valleys in SW Montana reaching the mid to upper 90s beginning Saturday.

There is a very weak disturbance over central Oregon right now and that should drift over SW Montana Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Little to no precipitation is likely with this disturbance but it might bring temperatures down a few degrees Thursday into Friday. Still above normal, but not as hot for a few days.

Again, the hottest temperatures over the next 7 to 10 days will arrive this weekend. Numerous record highs are possible locally this weekend.

Please be extremely careful with all outdoor activities through the next 2 weeks as this heatwave will create higher fire danger.