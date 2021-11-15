Extreme Wind expected through Tuesday

High Wind Warning: Southwest to westerly winds is expected for much of western Montana Monday evening through noon Tuesday. High profile vehicles may have issues with travel. Other concerns with the wind may include property damage and the possibility of power outages.

Today's Forecast: Strong surface winds are expected to impact most of the region for your Monday with unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will stay out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon. Wind gusts by the evening could approach 50 mph at times as a cold front lumbers through the region bringing scattered rain and snow showers to the region after midnight through early Tuesday. Icy roads are possible early Tuesday morning, especially at pass level.

BOZEMAN: High: 62; Low: 27. Clouds will be on the increase with winds out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Stronger winds are expected tonight and could approach 50 mph at times. A few scattered rain and snow showers are possible by early Tuesday morning.

BUTTE: High: 59; Low: 23. Breezy with afternoon clouds are expected with gusts near 30 mph. Overnight winds are expected to be near 45 mph tonight and early Tuesday with scattered rain and snow possible overnight with little to no accumulation expected.

DILLON: High: 61; Low: 25 Windy under partly cloudy skies with a west wind between 20-30 mph. There is a slight chance of rain changing to snow overnight with winds gusting near 50 mph before dawn Tuesday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 47; Low: 25. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with more clouds toward the evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 15-30 mph for today with gusts approaching 45 mph overnight. Scattered snow showers are likely overnight with accumulations near ½ inch by morning with an additional ½”-1” possible through Tuesday.