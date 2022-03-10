Extremely cold Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – SW Montana was well below zero Thursday morning as we predicted with morning lows around –21 below in Butte and –31 below in West Yellowstone.

That should be the end of the extreme cold as a mild NW to Westerly flow begins to develop. Temperatures will remain below normal Friday but should jump into the 40s to lower 50s beginning this weekend into all next week.

There will be a few disturbances producing scattered areas of rain or snow in the next 7 days. The first will bring mostly mountain snow showers to the region Friday evening, a few valley rain or snow showers are possible Sunday and again on Tuesday of next week.

Don’t forget Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend.