Fair pattern this weekend with more storms next week

BOZEMAN – The overall weather pattern this weekend looks quiet with gusty winds in high wind prone areas otherwise mostly dry with near to slightly above normal temperatures.

Travel conditions should be good this weekend, but again watch for strong wind gusts near the Continental divide and Upper Yellowstone region.

There are several large Pacific storms off the west coast extending from just north of Hawaii all the way up into the Gulf of Alaska. These storms are lifting over a High-pressure ridge into western and central Canada this weekend.

These storms will begin to dive down into Montana Tuesday into Wednesday and another shot of moisture across the state later next week.

SW Montana should see snow and gusty winds Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning and there could be some travel impacts. The second storm system later next week could be a warmer system and mixed precipitation is possible for western and northern counties of Montana.

Forecast highs will remain near to slightly above normal and could reach the lower 40s this weekend into early next week.