Fall like temperatures with a little rain and mountain snow

Posted at 1:36 PM, Oct 11, 2023
BOZEMAN – Trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the state today producing cooler temperatures and some disorganized showers with higher mountain snow.

This will continue to play out over the next 24 hours and some of the heaviest snow is likely tonight for several local mountain ranges.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for higher elevations of Madison, Gallatin, and southern Beaverhead counties through Thursday morning.

Snow is likely above 7,000’ with 4”-8” possible for the highest elevations.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING above 7,500’ for the Absaroka Beartooth range with 8”-10” possible for the highest elevations.

This storm will begin to diminish by Friday and a slight rise in temperatures are expected by the weekend.

