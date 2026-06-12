Fantastic Friday with overnight showers

Today's Forecast: Lots of sunshine expected to start your Friday before a cold front ushers in cooler air and a few showers for the overnight and first part of your Saturday.Look for highs to top out in the upper 60s to near 70° today as winds remain out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.Occasional gusts could reach 30 mph in the more wind-prone areas.Best shower chances develop after sunset and will primarily stay east of Beaverhead County in extreme western Montana. Expect skies to clear with cooler temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Weather Headlines 6-12-2026

BOZEMAN: High: 70; Low: 42. Lots of sunshine will be in place to start the day. A cold front will lumber its way into the region through the afternoon, and we will see clouds increase for the late afternoon and evening.Rain chances are expected to pick up after sunset with showers expected overnight and early part of the day on Saturday before clearing. Winds in the area remain out of the northwest between 10-20 mph

BUTTE: High: 70; Low: 40. Clear skies are expected in the early afternoon. Spotty showers are possible starting near sunset and will likely continue overnight.Rain amounts are expected to be near 0.10” through early Saturday morning. Northwest winds could pick up as that front drives into the area leaving winds out of the northwest between 15-30 mph

DILLON: High: 76; Low: 41. Warmer with an increase in afternoon clouds. Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-25 mph.Rain chances remain low as most of the rain will stay closer to Butte and Bozeman, but there is a very slim chance of a stray shower overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 67; Low: 34. Expect mild temperatures today with lots of sun until the late afternoon. Spotty overnight showers are possible, and you can expect a north wind to pick up for the late part of the day and evening out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.

DRIER AND WARMER FOR NEXT WEEK: Our best chances for rain in the next week will be Friday and early Saturday, but after that we expect relatively dry and mild conditions by the end of the weekend and heading into next week. Our warm-up really hits on Tuesday with some gusty west to southwest winds. While we do have some very isolated showers, our overall trend remains dry.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Bozmeman Temperature Trend