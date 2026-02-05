February heat wave continues into Friday

BOZEMAN – A massive High-pressure ridge over the entire western U.S. is producing unseasonably warm and dry conditions.

Record highs are likely Thursday afternoon and again Friday afternoon,with forecast highs mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The closer to 60 degrees we get the higher the likelihood of new record highs.

This ridge should break down by Sunday with a cold front arriving Sunday night. This frontal system should bring a shot of valley rain or snow to SW Montana with accumulating mountain snow likely and thus you should plan on possible wintry travel conditions especially at pass level

