BOZEMAN – A one sale of showers and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday for SW Montana as a weak Pacific disturbance passes through the region.

This is the best chance of rain we have in the forecast and unfortunately, this will be very short-lived.

After this system moves east and exits the region on Wednesday a return to hot and dry weather reemerges by the end of the week as temperatures once again shoot well above normal and the overall forecast is mostly dry through next week.