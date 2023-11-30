Finally snow and wind in the forecast this weekend

BOZEMAN – Strong Pacific storms will bring a change to the current weather pattern. Increasing clouds, snow and wind along with cooler temperatures will push across the Pacific NW, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming through the weekend.

Upslope areas will see the higher snow-totals with 2 storms passing through and they are the coastal mountain ranges in Washington and Oregon, along the Montana and Idaho state-line and around Yellowstone National Park including Island Park, ID, West Yellowstone and up in the Red Lodge area.

There are numerous advisories, warnings and watches up in the areas mentioned above. Mountain passes will see snow and blowing snow Friday into Saturday with some lingering snow into Sunday over SW Montana. Lower valleys could see some minor snow accumulating at times mostly Saturday afternoon and evening.

Mountain passes that will experience the greatest hazards with heavy snow and blowing snow will be Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass, and Lost Trail Pass. Secondary passes that could also see snow and blowing snow travel hazards will be around West Yellowstone up to Big Sky and around Island Park, ID.

Another travel hazard will be strong downsloping wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front Friday into Saturday. A High Wind Warning is in place for wind gusts up to or over 60 mph.